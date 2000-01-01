Company Profile

Carclo PLC is a technology led plastics group which is engaged in four segments; Technical Plastics, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Technologies, Aerospace and Conductive Inkjet Technology. The technical Plastics segment is engaged medical and electronics products; LED Technologies segment designs LED lighting which is used in super-cars. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries. The Conductive Inkjet Technology segment does digital printing of conductive metals onto plastic substrates. Geographically, it operates in the region of UK, North America China, and India. Carlo earns three-fifth of revenue from medical products and the balance of the revenue is generated from the automotive industry. It also acts as a supplier of control cables in Europe.