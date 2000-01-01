Card Factory (LSE:CARD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CARD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CARD

  • Market Cap£570.390m
  • SymbolLSE:CARD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLY2F708

Company Profile

Card Factory PLC is a UK's specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. It focuses on the value and mid-market segments of the UK's large and resilient greeting cards market, & also offers small gifts and gift dressings.

Latest CARD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CARD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .