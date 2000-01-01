Cardero Resource Corp (TSX:CDU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CDU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CDU
- Market CapCAD1.720m
- SymbolTSX:CDU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA14140U2048
Company Profile
Cardero Resource Corp along with its subsidiaries are engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Argentina and United States. The Company's mineral property is Zonia copper-oxide property in Arizona, USA.