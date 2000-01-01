CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDX

  • Market CapAUD19.470m
  • SymbolASX:CDX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000015729

Company Profile

CardieX Ltd, formerly AtCor Medical Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture and sells medical devices for use in cardiovascular management.

Latest CDX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .