Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRDF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRDF

  • Market Cap$122.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CRDF
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14147L1089

Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, 3rd generation, oral and highly-selectivePolo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor to treat patients with leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumor cancers. The company is making advancements in its clinical development program, with three ongoingclinical trials: a Phase 1b/2 trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); aPhase 2 trial in metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)and a Phase 1b/2 trial in metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC). The firm's treatment includes KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).TrovaGene Inc is clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company. Its focus is to develop oncology therapeutics for improved cancer care and to optimize drug development by leveraging its Precision Cancer Monitoring technology.

Latest CRDF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .