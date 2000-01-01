Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, 3rd generation, oral and highly-selectivePolo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor to treat patients with leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumor cancers. The company is making advancements in its clinical development program, with three ongoingclinical trials: a Phase 1b/2 trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); aPhase 2 trial in metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)and a Phase 1b/2 trial in metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC). The firm's treatment includes KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).TrovaGene Inc is clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company. Its focus is to develop oncology therapeutics for improved cancer care and to optimize drug development by leveraging its Precision Cancer Monitoring technology.