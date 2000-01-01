Company Profile

Cardiff Property (The) PLC with its subsidiary specializes in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. Its properties include the Windsor business center, Maidenhead enterprise center, Heritage court, and others. The company has Property and Other investment and Property development segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Property and another investment segment. Geographically, it operates only in the United Kingdom.Cardiff Property (The) PLC is engaged in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The Company manages its operations in two segments namely Property and other investment and property development.