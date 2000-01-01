Company Profile

Cardinal Health Inc is the third- largest global logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products. Similar to the other two peers, the company has evolved over time and has become entrenched in the sourcing and distribution of brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. Through acquisitions, Cardinal Health has the ability to manufacture commodity products and certain medical devices.Cardinal Health Inc is a healthcare services company. It provides services and products for hospital systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices.