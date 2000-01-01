Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDV

  • Market CapCAD102.180m
  • SymbolTSE:CDV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CDV9

Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Ltd is a gold exploration company. It owns gold exploration projects in Bolgatanga ,Namdini and Subranum, Ghana, West Africa.

Latest CDV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .