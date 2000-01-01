Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CDV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CDV
- Market CapCAD102.180m
- SymbolTSE:CDV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CDV9
Company Profile
Cardinal Resources Ltd is a gold exploration company. It owns gold exploration projects in Bolgatanga ,Namdini and Subranum, Ghana, West Africa.