Company Info - CRDL

  • Market CapCAD103.360m
  • SymbolTSE:CRDL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA14161Y2006

Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for inflammatory heart disease. The company has received approval to commence a Phase II/III clinical trial investigating its product, CardiolRx, in COVID-19 patients with history of cardiovascular disease. CardiolRx is a pharmaceutically produced, GMP certified, THC free (<10 ppm) oral cannabidiol formulation.

