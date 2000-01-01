Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on patients with peripheral and coronary artery diseases. Its peripheral artery disease systems are catheter-based platforms used to treat plaque in leg arteries above and below the knee. The firm's orbital atherectomy systems are used in peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its OAS products include the Diamondback 360 Peripheral and Stealth 360 systems. Sales of Peripheral OAS contribute the majority of revenue. Cardiovascular systems generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.Cardiovascular Systems Inc is a medical technology company developing solutions for vascular and coronary disease. It treats patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium.