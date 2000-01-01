Company Profile

Cardno Ltd is a professional infrastructure and environmental services company. The company's operating segment include Asia Pacific Engineering and Environmental; Americas Engineering and Environmental; International Development; Construction Sciences and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas Engineering and Environmental segment. Americas Engineering and Environmental segment deliver expertise to private and public sector clients across the environmental, water, transportation, energy and resources, land, buildings and management services sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Other Countries.Cardno Ltd is an engineering service provider. It specializes in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities.