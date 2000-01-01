Care Property Invest SA (EURONEXT:CPINV)

European company
Market Info - CPINV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CPINV

  • Market Cap€593.320m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CPINV
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974273055

Company Profile

Care Property Invest SA is a real estate investment company. It is engaged in the business of design, construction, and financing of service flats for public welfare centers and social non-profit organizations.

