Carebook Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:CRBK)
North American company
Company Info - CRBK
- Market CapCAD57.970m
- SymbolTSX:CRBK
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINCA14168C1023
Company Profile
Carebook Technologies Inc is a health platform. It creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital products for pharmacies, insurance providers, governments, businesses, and more. Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone.