Company Profile

CareCloud Inc is a healthcare information technology company. It offers proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. The firm's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions for high-performance medical groups.Medical Transcription Billing Corp is a healthcare information technology company that provides suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services to healthcare providers.