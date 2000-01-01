Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRCM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRCM
- Market Cap$431.000m
- SymbolNYSE:CRCM
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS1416331072
Company Profile
Care.com Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care and also e-commerce service selling curated products designed for families. It helps families address their particular lifecycle of care needs.