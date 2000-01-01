CareDx Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CDNA)

North American company
Market Info - CDNA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDNA

  • Market Cap$4.370bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CDNA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14167L1035

Company Profile

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along with the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is a leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. Its primary operations are in Brisbane, California; Omaha, Nebraska; Fremantle, Australia and Stockholm, Sweden.CareDx Inc is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients to help clinicians make personalized treatment decisions throughout a transplant patient's lifetime.

