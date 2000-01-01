Carel Industries SpA (MTA:CRL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRL

  • Market Cap€1.411bn
  • SymbolMTA:CRL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005331019

Company Profile

Carel Industries SpA manufactures control systems and humidification for air conditioning and refrigeration. Its products include Programmable Controls, room terminals, among others.

Latest CRL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .