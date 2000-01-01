Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC is a principled service provider working to deliver high quality, customized care and support within a strongly person-centered approach. It also offers support to adults with complex needs and cares for children and young people, offering carefully designed programs in specialist centers, many of which have schools attached. It has three segments. Adults Services comprises the core CareTech Adult Learning Disabilities business (ALD) as well as the Specialist Services business (SS) and Learning Services; Children's Services comprises CareTech's and Cambian's children's services; Foster Care comprises CareTech's and Cambian's fostering services.CareTech Holdings PLC offers services for the individuals who often have complex needs. CareTech’s key segments are Adult Services and Children Services.