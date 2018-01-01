CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE:CTRE) Share Price

Company Profile

CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. The company operates as a REIT that invests in income-producing healthcare-related properties. It generates revenues primarily by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements.CareTrust REIT Inc is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The company also owns and operates independent living facilities.