Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE:CTRE) Share Price

CTRE

CareTrust REIT Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Real Estate

Right Arrow 2

REIT - Healthcare Facilities

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. The company operates as a REIT that invests in income-producing healthcare-related properties. It generates revenues primarily by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements.CareTrust REIT Inc is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The company also owns and operates independent living facilities.

NYSE:CTRE

US14174T1079

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest CTRE News

Go to All News >
27 May

smart-valuation

By Morningstar Research
27 May

smart-economic-moat

By Morningstar Research