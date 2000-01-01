CarGurus Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CARG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CARG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CARG

  • Market Cap$4.090bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CARG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1417881091

Company Profile

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Latest CARG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .