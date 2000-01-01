CarGurus Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CARG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CARG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CARG
- Market Cap$4.090bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CARG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS1417881091
Company Profile
CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.