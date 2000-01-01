Caribbean Resources Corp (TSX:CRC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRC
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:CRC
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA14186G2009
Company Profile
Caribbean Resources Corp is a Canadian based company operates in coal business. The business activities of the firm include acquiring, exploring and producing coal and coal-related assets from properties in Colombia.