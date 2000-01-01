Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd (TSX:CRB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRB
- Market CapCAD2.290m
- SymbolTSX:CRB
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA1420241087
Company Profile
Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd is a resource company. The principal business activities of the company are the acquisition and exploration of gold, copper and other precious and base metal properties in Canada.