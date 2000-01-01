Caribou Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRBU)

North American company
Company Info - CRBU

  • Market Cap$892.850m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CRBU
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1420381089

Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying its novel CRISPR platform, CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA), toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies.

