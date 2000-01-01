Caribou Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRBU)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRBU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRBU
- Market Cap$892.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CRBU
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS1420381089
Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying its novel CRISPR platform, CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA), toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies.