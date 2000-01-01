Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec is a Jena, Germany-based manufacturer of ophthalmic devices, such as intraocular lenses, diagnostic equipment, and refractive laser systems, along with optical equipment for microsurgical applications such as neurosurgery. The company now reports in two primary segments, ophthalmic devices (74% of fiscal 2020 revenue) and microsurgery (26%). From a geographic perspective, the firm has a balanced mix of global sales, with 30% derived from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 32% from the Americas, and 38% from Asia-Pacific.Carl Zeiss Meditec AG offers end-to-end solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases, including implants and consumables. It provides visualization solutions in microsurgery. It offers its solutions to physicians and hospitals.