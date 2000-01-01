Carlin Gold Corp (TSX:CGD)
Market Cap: CAD0.890m
Symbol: TSX:CGD
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
ISIN: CA1422401002
Carlin Gold Corp is an exploration company. It acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Nevada and Yukon. Its property portfolio includes Cortez Summit Property in Eureka County, Nevada that consists of unpatented lode claims and is located in the midst of an expanding number of gold deposits; Willow Property in Elko County, Nevada; and the JDS Property in Eureka County, Nevada. The company's segments consist of mineral exploration and development. Its operations are carried out in the United States and Canada.