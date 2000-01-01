Company Profile

Carlisle Companies is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products. The company is organized into four segments based on product type. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors. These products are mostly supplied as components to original equipment manufacturers in the industry. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction material segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.