Carlisle Companies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CSL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CSL
- Market Cap$8.110bn
- SymbolNYSE:CSL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorBuilding Products & Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS1423391002
Company Profile
Carlisle Companies is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products. The company is organized into four segments based on product type. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors. These products are mostly supplied as components to original equipment manufacturers in the industry. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction material segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.Carlisle Companies Inc manufactures construction materials. Its products include insulation materials, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes used predominantly on non-residential low-sloped roofs.