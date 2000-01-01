Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of rubber and plastic products. The company organizes itself into five segments based on the product type. The construction materials segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells roofing systems and insulation. The interconnect technologies segment sells wires, cables, and connectors used to transfer power and data. The fluid technologies segment sells liquid finishing products used for vehicles and building construction. The brake and friction segment sells braking systems for aircraft and other industrial applications. The foodservice products segment sells commercial foodservice and janitorial products. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.Carlisle Companies Inc manufactures construction materials. Its products include insulation materials, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes used predominantly on non-residential low-sloped roofs.