CarLotz Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

North American company
Company Info - LOTZ

  • Market Cap$469.790m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:LOTZ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  ISINUS1425521085

Company Profile

CarLotz Inc is engaged in used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business. The company operates a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling.

