Company Profile

Carly Holdings Ltd launched Carly, an Australia-based flexible car subscription service. Carly provides a flexible alternative to purchase or finance a vehicle. It has partnered with automotive companies such as Hyundai, Subaru, Peugeot, Suttons Motors, Uber, and RACV to deliver mobility solutions.Collaborate Corp Ltd operates peer-to-peer marketplaces. The company is engaged in providing peer-to-peer car rental service and renting caravans from private owners. It also operates in the B2B online marketplace industry.