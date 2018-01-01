Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Share Price

CGBD
Carlyle Secured Lending Inc
North American company
Financial Services
Asset Management
Carlyle Secured Lending Inc focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies.TCG BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies.
