Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMH
- Market CapCAD134.340m
- SymbolTSE:CMH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINCA1431262098
Company Profile
Carmanah Technologies Corp design, develop and distributes energy optimized light emitting diode (LED) lights. The company operates through two segments namely Signals and Illumination.