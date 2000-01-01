Carmat (EURONEXT:ALCAR)
Market Info - ALCAR
Company Info - ALCAR
- Market Cap€239.020m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALCAR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- ISINFR0010907956
Company Profile
Carmat is engaged in the development of artificial heart to treat patients affected by advanced disease of these organs and to restore their normal life.