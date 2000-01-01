Company Profile

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of 220 used retail stores plus two new vehicle stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 85% of revenue, wholesale about 12%, and the remaining portion is composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2020, the company retailed and wholesaled 832,640 and 466,177 used vehicles, respectively.CarMax Inc is engaged in the automobile dealership business. Its services involve selling vehicles which includes both used and new vehicles.