Company Profile

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of more than 200 retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 84% of revenue, wholesale about 13%, and the remaining portion is composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2019, the company retailed and wholesaled 748,961 and 447,491 used vehicles, respectively.CarMax Inc is engaged in the automobile dealership business. Its services involve selling vehicles which includes both used and new vehicles.