Carnaby Resources Ltd (ASX:CNB)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNB

  • Market CapAUD8.350m
  • SymbolASX:CNB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000046203

Company Profile

Berkut Minerals Ltd is a Perth-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing gold and other mineral deposits. Its projects include Cairn Hill Gold Project, Mt Clement Gold Project, and Capricorn Lithium Project.

Latest CNB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .