Company Profile

Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd is an Australia based oil and gas exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the oil and gas exploration, development and production. Its exploration projects include Phoenix, Labyrinth, Condor and Eagle Projects, Outtrim Project and Maracas Project among others.Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is currently focusing on its core regions of South East Asia and Australia, with operations active in Thailand and Australia.