Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV)
- Market CapAUD2.970m
- SymbolASX:CAV
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- ISINAU000000CAV5
Company Profile
Carnavale Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The Company mainly explores for gold and precious metals. Its main project is Lambouka project.