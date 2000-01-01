Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (ASX:CCE)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - CCE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCE
- Market CapAUD16.710m
- SymbolASX:CCE
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CCE7
Company Profile
Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd is engaged in the development of the CETO wave energy technology for power and water and pursue commercial opportunities for the deployment of CETO wave power projects.