Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attract about 13 million guests annually.Carnival Corp is leisure travel company providing vacations to major cruise destinations across the world. It operates over 100 cruise ships brands including Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruise, Seabourn and fathom, and Cunard Line.