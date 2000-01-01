Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:996)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 996
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 996
- Market CapHKD331.730m
- SymbolSEHK:996
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG1991V1037
Company Profile
Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd is engaged in developing residential and commercial properties in China for sales and leasing. The company also operates restaurants, invests in securities, and provides retail-related consultancy.