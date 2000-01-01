Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CARO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CARO

  • Market Cap$960.070m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CARO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1438731077

Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corp is a US-based bank holding company. The bank's operating segment includes Community banking, mortgage banking and other. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the Community banking segment.

Latest CARO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .