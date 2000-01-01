Company Profile

Carpenter Technology supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and consumer durables, medical, and energy, among others. With regard to materials, the company generates the majority of its revenue from premium alloys, titanium, and stainless steel. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.Carpenter Technology Corp manufactures, fabricates and distributes specialty metals that include nickel, cobalt, titanium, and chromium. It operates in two business segments: Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products.