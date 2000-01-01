Carrefour (MTA:CRR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRR
- Market Cap€11.991bn
- SymbolMTA:CRR
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINFR0000120172
Company Profile
Carrefour is a multi-format retailer operating supermarket and hypermarket stores. It operates its business across the Europe, Latin America and Asia with over 10,000 stores.