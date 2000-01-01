Company Profile

Carriage Services Inc is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two business segments: The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides services, such as mausoleum crypts, private estates, lawn crypt gardens, traditional single burial gravesites, and burial vaults.