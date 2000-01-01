Company Profile

Carrier Global Corp is a provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions. The company's products and services include Residential systems, Commerical systems, Transport Refrigeration, and Commercial Refrigeration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the HVAC segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others, of which it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.