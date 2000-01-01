Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc is a United States based restaurant company. It owns and operates Burger King restaurants in the Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern United States. The Burger King restaurants are quick-service restaurants featuring hamburgers and other sandwiches.Carrols Restaurant Group Inc owns and operates restaurants under the Burger King brand in Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states. It offers hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, breakfast items and other offerings.