Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CARE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CARE
- Market Cap$601.730m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CARE
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS1461021081
Company Profile
Carter Bank & Trust conducts general commercial banking business in its two-state service area of Virginia and North Carolina, and focuses on serving the banking needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals.