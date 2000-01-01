Carube Copper Corp (TSX:CUC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CUC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CUC
- Market CapCAD8.800m
- SymbolTSX:CUC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA1467921062
Company Profile
Carube Copper Corp is an exploration stage junior mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada.