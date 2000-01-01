Casablanca Group Ltd (SEHK:2223)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2223
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2223
- Market CapHKD183.490m
- SymbolSEHK:2223
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG192861063
Company Profile
Casablanca Group Ltd is engaged in the design, production, distribution and retailing of home textile products and accessories. The company sells products including bedding sets, quilts, pillows, blankets, mattress, towels and other household items.