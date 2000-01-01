Casasold SPA (MTA:CASA)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CASA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CASA

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolMTA:CASA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005437113

Company Profile

Casasold SPA is a real estate company the operates in central and northern part of Italy. It is primarily involved in the sale of old apartments and offices.

Latest CASA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .